Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Engineers To Unleash Creative Solutions For Flood Management

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday emphasized the need for engineers to think creatively and come up with innovative solutions to address challenges related to river embankment and flood management in the state.

Speaking at an event where appointment letters were distributed to assistant engineers of the Water Resource Department, Sarma expressed his belief that engineers should focus on generating unique ideas rather than just executing routine tasks.

“Essentially, I’m suggesting that we don’t need engineers for the work being done. Instead, they should provide ideas and proposals on how the state can handle floods and to ensure that the embankments are always in good shape, especially before the advent of monsoon,” Sarma added.

He said that engineers are expected to think out of the box and come out with solutions to tackle flood-related issues, including efficient methods of constructing embankments.

The chief minister further emphasized the uniqueness of the Brahmaputra river, highlighting its distinctive characteristics that set it apart from other rivers in different states. Sarma pointed out the contrast in water availability between flood season and the dry months of January and February.

Justifying his statement, the chief minister cited examples from other states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, where consistent water levels enable continuous utilization of river resources.

“People who visit the state during floods, often question why the state doesn’t manage the abundant water it has during floods. However, the same water is insufficient for boating in January and February due to low water levels,”

He also cautioned the newly-recruited engineers from resorting to unethical practices while carrying out their official obligations while appealing to acquire the desirable qualities of their departmental seniors and keeping a safe distance from their undesirable traits.

It is worth mentioning that Sarma’s remarks underscore the importance of creative problem-solving in managing the challenges posed by natural phenomena like floods, urging engineers to contribute innovative ideas for sustainable solutions.

Assam continues to grapple with flood-related issues, and the government’s call for inventive engineering approaches aims to mitigate the impact of these challenges on the state and its residents.