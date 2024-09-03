Assam CID warns public about evolving tactics of cyber criminals

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has issued a stark warning to the public regarding the changing tactics of cyber criminals, the department officials announced on Tuesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Assam CID alerted citizens to the evolving strategies being employed by fraudsters, urging everyone to exercise extreme caution, particularly when making financial transactions.

“Cyber Criminals are changing their modus operandi for fraudulent practices. Please be very very careful while making financial transactions,” the CID stated in their advisory.

The CID further emphasized the importance of verifying the authenticity of requests for financial information and urged the public not to share sensitive data over the phone or online without thorough verification.

The warning has come in the wake of an increasing number of cyber fraud cases reported across the state, where individuals have been duped through sophisticated scams involving phishing, fake websites, and social engineering tactics.