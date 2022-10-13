Assam Circle Inspector Held On Graft Charges

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 12: The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption received a complaint alleging that that inspector Achyut Dutta, circle inspector, Kharupetia, Dist- Darrang, Assam had demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe from a complainant for providing relief to the complainant’s family member in a criminal case.

The bribe amount was subsequently reduced during later discussions, a directorate release said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

“Accordingly, sleuths of the directorate laid a trap on Wednesday near the official quarter of the circle inspector, and apprehended inspector Dutta along with ABC Diganta Baruah, PSO to CI Kharupetia with the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 which the PSO took from the complainant on being instructed by CI, Kharupetia,” the directorate release added.

The tainted bribe was immediately recovered from the possession of ABC Diganta Baruah.

A case was registered in ACB Police Station on Wednesday itself vide ACB P.S. Case No. 48/2022U/S 7(a)of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) in this connection.

Both ABC Diganta Baruah, PSO and CI Kharupetia, Achyut Dutta have been apprehended and were brought to ACB PS Guwahati.

Necessary legal follow up actions are underway, the directorate release further stated.