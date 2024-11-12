Assam CM announces 80 Mobile Medical Units to boost healthcare in tea gardens

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a major step towards improving healthcare access in Assam’s tea gardens, which are often situated in remote locations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), a press release said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also informed that the specialized vehicles are fully equipped with essential medical facilities and are set to deliver healthcare services right at the doorsteps of tea garden workers.

The initiative will feature a network of 80 Mobile Medical Units that cover over 514 tea gardens each month, ensuring that a large section of Assam’s tea garden workforce receives timely medical attention.

Additionally, the services provided by these units include free drugs, free diagnostics, and free healthcare consultations, addressing both preventive and primary healthcare needs of tea garden communities.

Furthermore, through the MMUs, the Government will address critical health issues in tea garden communities, thereby improving the quality of life for a workforce vital to Assam’s economy.