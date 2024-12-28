Assam CM announces MoUs with banks for Govt employees’ welfare

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: In a significant announcement through Facebook Live, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the State Government will sign key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, and other partner banks at the beginning of the new year, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

These agreements aim to enhance benefits for government employees and their families.

10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January View all stories

An MoU will be signed between the Assam Government and SBI to offer additional life insurance coverage of Rs 5-10 lakh to the families of government employees in the unfortunate event of their demise during service.

From January 1, 2025, new agreements will be signed with banks, including SBI and Union Bank of India, which manage government salary transactions.

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa announced through Facebook Live that at the beginning of the new year, MoUs will be signed with State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and other banks to benefit government employees and their families. pic.twitter.com/LHp1xMuK9I — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 27, 2024

These changes, endorsed by the state cabinet, will come into immediate effect.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s dedication to delivering on its promises.

“We strive to turn every commitment into reality,” Sarma said, highlighting initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, enhanced life insurance benefits for employees, and facilitation of mutual transfers within the government workforce.

Furthermore, Sarma assured that the outcomes of three pivotal initiatives, including the MoUs, will be shared with the public on January 1, 2025, marking a progressive start to the year.