Assam CM Clarifies HSLC 2025 Result Date, Urges Students to Ignore Rumours

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped in to end the confusion surrounding the release date of the HSLC (Class 10) Results 2025. Addressing growing speculation and anxiety among students and parents, the Chief Minister confirmed that the results will not be declared on April 10, contrary to several viral posts circulating online.

- Advertisement -

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma stated, “I would like to inform all students and parents that the HSLC exam results will not be declared tomorrow. As soon as the results are prepared, the board will declare them. Please be patient.” His statement helped ease the worries sparked by a widely shared but fake post that claimed the results would be announced at 10 AM on April 10.

The misinformation, which mimicked an official government announcement, directed students to visit the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) website at a specified time. Upon closer examination, it was found that the viral message was digitally altered and lacked any official backing. SEBA has not yet issued any official notification regarding the exact date or time for the release of the HSLC 2025 results.

Students who appeared for the HSLC exams this year are advised to remain calm and wait for verified updates directly from SEBA. Once the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board’s official website: site.sebaonline.org.

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2025 Online:

Visit site.sebaonline.org Click on the link labeled ‘HSLC Result 2025’ Enter your roll number, registration number, and exam session details View and download your mark sheet Print a copy for future reference