34.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 10, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Clarifies HSLC 2025 Result Date, Urges Students to Ignore Rumours

Once the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board’s official website: site.sebaonline.org.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped in to end the confusion surrounding the release date of the HSLC (Class 10) Results 2025. Addressing growing speculation and anxiety among students and parents, the Chief Minister confirmed that the results will not be declared on April 10, contrary to several viral posts circulating online.

- Advertisement -

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma stated, “I would like to inform all students and parents that the HSLC exam results will not be declared tomorrow. As soon as the results are prepared, the board will declare them. Please be patient.” His statement helped ease the worries sparked by a widely shared but fake post that claimed the results would be announced at 10 AM on April 10.

Related Posts:

The misinformation, which mimicked an official government announcement, directed students to visit the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) website at a specified time. Upon closer examination, it was found that the viral message was digitally altered and lacked any official backing. SEBA has not yet issued any official notification regarding the exact date or time for the release of the HSLC 2025 results.

Students who appeared for the HSLC exams this year are advised to remain calm and wait for verified updates directly from SEBA. Once the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board’s official website: site.sebaonline.org.

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2025 Online:

  1. Visit site.sebaonline.org
  2. Click on the link labeled ‘HSLC Result 2025’
  3. Enter your roll number, registration number, and exam session details
  4. View and download your mark sheet
  5. Print a copy for future reference
View all stories
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Public Outrage Erupts in Imphal West After Armed Attack on Orphanage

The Hills Times -
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway 10 Places to Visit North east India in April 10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April