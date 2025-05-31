26 C
Assam CM Clarifies Stance on Illegal Immigrants, Emphasizes Legal Procedure and Deportation Efforts

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, MAY 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday explained the stand of the state government on the current issue of illegal migration, claiming that measures are being taken strictly as per guidelines of the Supreme Court. The Chief Minister stated that the identification and deportation of foreigners were being done with proper coordination between the Government of India and Bangladesh.

Addressing a press briefing, Sarma detailed the law under which foreigners are declared as foreign nationals. “If somebody is declared a foreigner by the tribunal and does not appeal to the High Court, he loses the right to stay in Assam. It is a simple legal process,” he added. The Chief Minister once again asserted that only those who do not raise tribunal orders in challenge are to be deported. If a person has approached a higher court, we don’t intervene. If there is no legal stay, and the individual is declared a foreigner, we have to repatriate them,” he further stated.

Sarma announced that about 30,000 declared foreign nationals have become missing since they were given their status, and vowed that the state will act on such people when they are found. “We are strictly adhering to the rules of law,” he underscored.

He also made it clear that the state does not bother people who are legally challenging their status in a court of law. “We respect all legal procedures. If anybody is battling to establish their nationality, we don’t bother them,” said Sarma, emphasizing the respect of the state for judicial procedure.

The Chief Minister also pointed to efforts made to expedite the identification of illegal immigrants in Assam, and said the central government is also actively involved in talks with Bangladesh so that deportation of those found to be foreign nationals is made possible.

This announcement was made in the backdrop of increased political scrutiny surrounding Assam’s recent detention and deportation campaigns. A writ petition has been placed before the Supreme Court by the All BTC Minority Students Association, stating that the Assam Government is deporting legitimate citizens indiscriminately under the guise of fighting illegal migrants. The petition, led by advocate-on-record Adeel Ahmad, has been placed before Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih, seeking urgent listing.

The court controversy surrounding Assam’s deportation policy grew stronger following the Supreme Court, in a previous directive on February 4, issuing orders to deport 63 people whose Bangladeshi nationality was confirmed by both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Bangladesh. But the Court also said that no person—declared or presumed to be a foreigner—may be deported without all recourse of law, even appeal or review, being exhausted. The Court underlined that deportation cannot be solely on administrative suspicion or on extrajudicial communication.

