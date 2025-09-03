APSBDB chairman calls for strengthening Biodiversity Management Committees across Arunachal

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBDIB), Hawa Bagang, has underscored the importance of collective efforts in making 1,806 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) functional across the state to ensure conservation and sustainable management of biodiversity.

Briefing the media here on Tuesday, Bagang stressed that BMCs play a vital role in protecting and promoting the state’s vast biological wealth and are central to the implementation of the Biological Diversity Act.

He pointed out that empowering these committees at the grassroots level would strengthen local governance of natural resources while creating a strong foundation for sustainable development.

The Chairman emphasised the preparation of People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs), describing them as critical records of the bio-resources available within each BMC’s jurisdiction.

He explained that PBRs are not only important for documentation but also serve as key instruments in monitoring Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanisms, which guarantee equitable sharing of benefits arising from the use of biological resources.

Making a special appeal to the Forest Department, Bagang urged Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) and Range Forest Officers (RFOs) to play a proactive role in supporting the functionalisation of BMCs.

He further called upon the Panchayati Raj Department, particularly District Panchayat Development Officers (DPDOs), to extend cooperation in reconstituting BMCs at the panchayat level and ensuring their effective functioning.

Reiterating the need for coordinated action, Bagang said that only through the joint efforts of the Forest Department, Panchayati Raj institutions and local communities can Arunachal Pradesh set an example in biodiversity conservation and the sustainable utilisation of bio-resources.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to safeguard the state’s unique ecological heritage for future generations.