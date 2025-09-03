IMD issues heavy rain alert, Arunachal to see widespread showers this week

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heavy rain alert for West Kameng district, warning that intense showers are “very likely” at isolated places by September 3.

According to the district-wise weather maps, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see scattered to widespread rainfall over the next five days, with varying intensities across different regions.

The IMD has cautioned residents to follow State Disaster Management Authority guidelines to avoid weather-related risks such as landslides, flash floods, and traffic disruptions.

According to a meteorological centre bulletin, heavy rainfall is most likely over West Kameng on Tuesday, where an orange alert, which signifies ‘be prepared, has been issued.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected in Changlang, Namsai, Tirap, and Longding, while districts such as Upper Siang, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, and Shi-Yomi may only see isolated showers.

Parts of central districts like Kamle, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, and Papum Pare are forecast to have dry to mild conditions.

For September 3, the rainfall activity will expand, with fairly widespread showers predicted in East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, and Lower Siang. Tawang and West Kameng may continue to receive significant rainfall, though the warning level is likely to ease compared to the previous day, the bulletin said.

On September 4, more districts come under closer watch. Forecast maps highlight possible heavy rainfall over Papum Pare, East Kameng, Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Upper Siang, marked under “be aware” (yellow alert).

These areas may also see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Elsewhere, light to moderate showers will persist, particularly in Siang, Namsai, Tirap, and Longding.

By September 5, localised heavy rainfall is likely over Papum Pare and Longding, again placed under the yellow category, while adjoining districts are expected to see moderate to fairly widespread showers.

In the next day, according to the forecast, southern districts like Changlang and Longding would experience heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated locations. Northern districts such as Upper Subansiri, Tawang, and Shi-Yomi are expected to experience comparatively lighter showers.

The IMD has urged residents, especially in the alert zones, to remain vigilant about waterlogging, overflowing streams, and the possibility of landslides in hilly areas.

Farmers have been advised to take protective measures for standing crops, and travellers have been cautioned about likely traffic disruptions on vulnerable road stretches. (PTI)