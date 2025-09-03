PCCF urges forestry students to dedicate themselves to education and biodiversity conservation

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoF) in Arunachal Pradesh, P Subramanyam, has called upon the student community to dedicate themselves to quality education and training, emphasising its role in shaping good citizens and contributing to nation-building.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the 18th batch of internship training for B.Sc. (Forestry) students, organised on Tuesday at the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI), Chimpu.

Addressing the gathering, Subramanyam reminded the trainees that as students of forestry, their primary responsibility is to protect, preserve and promote the rich biodiversity of the country, particularly of Arunachal Pradesh, which remains one of the most biologically diverse regions in India.

“Our state is the first in the Northeast and second in the country in terms of biodiversity richness. This has been possible due to the awareness and cooperation of our people, including local villagers, who have always worked towards the protection of forests. This effort must continue with renewed commitment, and it will only be possible if every individual contributes by protecting forest cover, planting more trees and motivating the younger generation to do the same. Only then can we ensure ecological balance, biodiversity conservation and mitigation of global warming,” the PCCF said.

Highlighting the importance of the internship, Subramanyam expressed happiness that students from Arunachal Pradesh as well as from other states were participating in the training programme, gaining practical exposure alongside theoretical knowledge.

The 70-day programme will include field visits and hands-on training in various subjects such as biodiversity hotspots, wildlife heritage sites, botanical and tree gardens, bamboo technology parks, cane-based industries, working plan preparation, data generation, sawmills, mushroom cultivation, lemongrass oil processing, use of GPS and drones, river basin treatment, catchment area protection, soil fertilisation and other relevant areas.

He further underlined that the training was designed not only to build professional skills but also to instil values that would help students become responsible human beings dedicated to serving society.

“Whatever support is needed for the department will be extended to ensure that students and the institute can provide proper learning and hands-on training,” Subramanyam assured.

The inaugural event was also addressed by Course Director and Scientist RK Taj, SFRI Director HB Abo, and Forest Geneticist Dr G Murtem.

They spoke about the relevance of forestry studies in the context of climate change, sustainable livelihoods and conservation.

Representatives from several key institutions, including the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Indian Institute of Horticulture (IIH), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Medicinal Plant Board, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation, Biodiversity Board and APBRDA, were also present.

They interacted with the students and shared their expertise on a wide range of subject matters related to forestry and biodiversity conservation.

The internship training is expected to equip students with practical skills, exposure to real-world challenges and the motivation to contribute meaningfully towards environmental protection and sustainable development.