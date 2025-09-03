Workshop on workplace stress management held in Naharlagun

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 2: A workshop on Stress Management in the Workplace was organised on Tuesday at the Directorate of Printing and Stationery, Naharlagun, with the aim of sensitising employees on the importance of maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and personal well-being.

The day-long programme brought together office staff, administrators and mental health professionals to discuss practical measures for tackling work-related stress and enhancing productivity.

According to an official statement, the session was led by resource persons Dr Dharmeshwari Lourembam and Dr Leeyir Ete, who offered detailed insights into the causes and effects of workplace stress and suggested constructive strategies for managing it.

They noted that stress remains one of the leading factors affecting efficiency, job satisfaction and overall mental health of employees across sectors.

The experts emphasised that techniques such as proper time management, mindfulness practices, prioritisation of tasks and effective communication can significantly reduce pressure in the workplace.

They also underlined the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle choices, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet and adequate rest, which are essential to lowering stress levels and preventing burnout.

Interactive sessions allowed participants to share their own professional challenges, following which tailored advice was provided on overcoming anxiety, improving resilience and maintaining focus under demanding conditions.

Many employees expressed that the exchange was both reassuring and instructive, giving them practical tools they could apply in their daily routines.

The programme was attended by IPR and Printing Secretary Nyali Ete, both Deputy Directors of the departments Marbang Ezing and Hari Maring, as well as officers and officials from the two departments.

Senior officers present appreciated the initiative, observing that such workshops are crucial in today’s fast-paced working environment where mental well-being is often overlooked.

The session concluded with a message that a healthy and stress-free workforce is vital not only for individual well-being but also for the overall efficiency and growth of the organisation.

Authorities have indicated that similar awareness programmes may be held in the future to continue encouraging employees to maintain a balanced and positive approach to their work.