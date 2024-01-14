Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces financial scheme for all female self-help groups

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a financial scheme for women in self-help groups. The Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurs Scheme aims to turn rural women into entrepreneurs.

The government will assist women in three phases. In the first phase, women will create a business plan and receive Rs 10,000 from the government. The government will also assess the women’s ability to perform business activities.

Beneficiaries must not have more than three children, with exceptions for certain community groups. Beneficiaries must also ensure their daughters are enrolled in school and promise not to have more children.

In the second year, beneficiaries will receive a bank loan of Rs 12,500 and an additional government grant of Rs 12,500. The government will also check the proper utilisation of the first installment.

The scheme forms will be distributed in village panchayats across Upper Assam from January 18 and January 25. Beneficiaries must also maintain trees planted as part of the Amrit Vriksh movement.

