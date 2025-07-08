25.2 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches ‘Mission BTR’ to boost devp

Congress has no foothold in Bodoland, claims Assam CM

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked off a five-day tour of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Monday, unveiling the BJP’s ambitious “Mission BTR” to bolster development and party support ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. 

Addressing a massive rally at Green Field in Kokrajhar, the BTR headquarters, Sarma exuded confidence in the BJP’s dominance in the region, declaring, “Congress has no presence here. Congress belongs in Pakistan.”

The remark drew loud cheers from the crowd, signaling the BJP’s aggressive stance as election season approaches. 

Sarma highlighted the BJP-led government’s success in restoring stability in BTR following the 2020 BTR peace accord.

“The last five years were about establishing peace—no encounters, no bomb blasts. The next five years will be about all-round development for every community,” he asserted. 

Emphasizing the party’s electoral ambitions, he added, “We are not here to lose. We are here to win—for peace, development, and the welfare of BTR’s people.”

The rally, attended by state BJP chief Dilip Saikia, Minister Ashok Singhal, and several BTC leaders, underscored the party’s focus on consolidating its base in BTR. Sarma outlined a two-pronged strategy: securing victory in the BTC polls and gearing up for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“After BTC, we will shift full focus to 2026. Our goal is clear—to form the government again,” he said. 

Later, Sarma chaired a review meeting at the Kokrajhar District Commissioner’s office to assess the implementation of state welfare schemes, reinforcing the BJP’s development-centric agenda. 

With “Mission BTR,” the BJP aims to position itself as the region’s primary force for stability and progress, leaving little room for opposition parties in its political calculus.

