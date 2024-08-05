Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Proposes Life Imprisonment for ‘Love Jihad’

HT Digital

August 5, Monday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to introduce a stringent law imposing life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of ‘Love Jihad,’ a term used to describe alleged cases of forced religious conversion through marriage. This proposed legislation has ignited widespread debate and controversy across the state and beyond.

During a recent public address, CM Sarma emphasized the need for such a law to protect the cultural and religious identity of the state. He stated, “We are committed to safeguarding our daughters and ensuring that no one is coerced into changing their religion under the guise of marriage. This law will act as a deterrent against such malpractices.”

The proposed law aims to impose severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for anyone convicted of forcibly converting another person through marriage. It also includes provisions for strict action against those aiding and abetting such practices.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed. Supporters of the proposed law argue that it is necessary to prevent exploitation and protect vulnerable individuals from being manipulated into changing their religion. “This law is crucial for maintaining social harmony and protecting our cultural heritage,” said a supporter from a local cultural organization.

However, critics argue that the term ‘Love Jihad’ is a communal construct and that the proposed law could be misused to target interfaith couples. Human rights activists and opposition parties have voiced concerns about the potential for abuse and the infringement on personal freedoms. “This law could lead to increased communal tensions and violate individuals’ rights to choose their partners freely,” warned a representative from a human rights group.

As the debate continues, the Assam government is expected to draft and present the bill in the state assembly. The proposed legislation, if passed, will have significant implications for interfaith marriages and religious conversions in the state.

This development comes amid a broader national conversation on similar laws enacted or proposed in other states, reflecting ongoing tensions around issues of religious conversion and interfaith relationships in India. The outcome of this legislative proposal will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for other states considering similar measures.

Source: India Today