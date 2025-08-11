29.5 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 11, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vows direct scheme delivery to beneficiaries in BTR

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday pledged that welfare schemes in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be delivered directly to eligible beneficiaries, bypassing ineffective mechanisms such as non-performing Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs).

- Advertisement -

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally of the BJP at Dihira in Baksa district, Sarma expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of VCDCs and said the next BTR government would ensure the benefits reach people without delays or leakages.

Related Posts:

Highlighting his government’s track record, he said, “Since becoming Chief Minister, I have visited the BTC more than 200 times. Earlier, I took back the guns from the hands of youths here, and in the past four and a half years, there hasn’t been a single gunshot in the BTC.”

He also assured that under the BJP government in Kokrajhar (BTC), all residents would be recognised as first-class citizens.

On gun licenses, he said they were essential in certain areas but must be used within the framework of the law.

- Advertisement -

The rally was attended by Assam State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, former minister Rani Rekha Das Boro, and other BJP leaders.

9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 August, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort