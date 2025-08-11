Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vows direct scheme delivery to beneficiaries in BTR

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday pledged that welfare schemes in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be delivered directly to eligible beneficiaries, bypassing ineffective mechanisms such as non-performing Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs).

- Advertisement -

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally of the BJP at Dihira in Baksa district, Sarma expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of VCDCs and said the next BTR government would ensure the benefits reach people without delays or leakages.

Highlighting his government’s track record, he said, “Since becoming Chief Minister, I have visited the BTC more than 200 times. Earlier, I took back the guns from the hands of youths here, and in the past four and a half years, there hasn’t been a single gunshot in the BTC.”

He also assured that under the BJP government in Kokrajhar (BTC), all residents would be recognised as first-class citizens.

On gun licenses, he said they were essential in certain areas but must be used within the framework of the law.

- Advertisement -

The rally was attended by Assam State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, former minister Rani Rekha Das Boro, and other BJP leaders.