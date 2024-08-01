Assam CM launches Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.O, plants sapling in Dispur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a significant nationwide tree plantation initiative called ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ as part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister planted a sapling in the Ministers’ Colony located in Dispur, Guwahati during the early hours of this morning. Minister for Environment & Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with several other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister’s Office stated, “To mark the beginning of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0, HCM Dr @himantabiswa planted a sapling in Guwahati this morning. The ABA 2.0 is being celebrated from 1-15 August this year with the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ to honour the contributions of mothers in one’s life.”

To mark the beginning of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0, HCM Dr @himantabiswa planted a sapling in Guwahati this morning.



The ABA 2.0 is being celebrated from 1-15 August this year with the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to honour the contributions of mothers in one's life.



This… pic.twitter.com/gQRAmPaMVc — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 1, 2024

The tree planting campaign, scheduled to run until August 15, is targeting the planting of a grand total of three crore trees throughout Assam.

“This year 3cr saplings have been targeted to be planted across Assam during the period. HCM stressed on the importance of enthusiastic public participation in the exercise to make it as successful as the last edition”, Chief Minister’s Office added.

- Advertisement -

Citizens can collect saplings from nearby distribution centers beginning from August 1 to August 12, 2024.