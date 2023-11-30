Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Bats For Green Economy For State’s Development

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Emphasizing the crucial link between the economy and ecology, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday underscored that establishing a green economy is a top priority for the state government.

While speaking during a ceremony where he received nine Guinness World Record certificates, Sarma said that the Amrit Bikshya Andolan was launched to strengthen Assam’s economy through forests.

Sarma received the certificates from Guinness World Record Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

”The Amrit Bikshya Andolan was launched to strengthen Assam’s economy through forests. Economy in sync with ecology is one of the priorities and through this State government is working towards a green economy,” he said.

Sarma further lauded the Jan Bhagidaari Model of the andolan which enabled people from cross sections of the society to participate and create world records in their bids of expanding the green coverage of the state. He also thanked all sections of the people of the state for widely accepting and participating in the movement and uploading their endeavour online.

“Taking the entire movement on line is a testament to ‘New Assam’, he added.

“In the year 2025, the state government would also try to create one more record by staging the Bihu dance in New Delhi with the participation of 25 thousand Bihua and Bihuwati,” he avowed.

It is worth mentioning that the Amrit Brikshya Andolan launched by the Government of Assam received fitting recognition, as the state created nine Guinness World Records in nine different categories.

It may be noted that Sarma launched Amrit Brikshya Andolan and as a part of the drive a total of 1,11,17,781 seedlings of commercially valuable tree species were planted across the state on a single day on September17 last.

During Amrit Brikshya Andolan started by the Department of Environment and Forests, attempts were made to create Guinness World Records.

Accordingly, nine records were made in nine categories.

In the first category that is in the Longest Line of Potted Saplings category, record was made at Veterinary College Field, Khnapara, Guwahati by Kamrup East Forest Division and 22.22 km long line of 3,22,444 poly potted saplings were arranged in a spiral form with beautiful lighting. It was a new category of Guinness World Records.

The seedlings arranged in spiral form were of Agar and Mahogony species.

In the second category that is in the Largest Number of Saplings Distributed at one venue in 24 hours, record was made when sapling arranged in the spiral form at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, were distributed to Self Help Group members, public, paramilitary forces, educational institutions etc. A total of 3,22,444 seedlings were distributed during the attempt and broke the earlier record of 76,825 saplings distribution made in the year 2018 at Prayagraj by UP Forest Department.

In the third category, that is the Most Trees Planted by a Team in 24 hours, record was made when 9,21,730 saplings were successfully planted in 100 ha degraded forest land in 24 hours in Bhairabkunda Reserve Forests of Udalguri district. The Previous Guinness World Record was for planting 8,47,275 made by Pakistan in 2013 at Kharochan, Thatta district.

In the fourth category, that is the Most Trees Planted by a Team in One Hour, a record was made when a total of 3,31,929 saplings were successfully planted in one hour by a team of 8,900 persons. In fifth category, that is the Largest Potted Seedlings Mosaic, the record was achieved in Tinsukia district by Digboi Forest Division when potted saplings mosaic in 8,563.01 sq. m. was made depicting map of Assam and showing rhinoceros in the centre of mosaic. This is a new category in the Guinness World Record. A total of 6,32,000 saplings were used in making this mosaic.

In the sixth category, the record was made in Geleki in Sivasagar district when a total of 1,229 girl students planted 1,229 agar seedlings simultaneously in just 58 seconds. In the seventh category, the record was made when a lesson on Environmental Conservation and Sustainability was given online by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Assam on 11 September, 2023 which was viewed by 70,490 persons during the online lesson and more than 10 lakh people later.

In the eighth category, a record was made when a total of 71,82,358 photographs (Unique Images with Unique Faces with Plant) have been uploaded online on Amrit Brikhya Andolan portal. In the ninth category that is the Most Pledges Received for an Environmental Sustainability Campaign in one month (Online), a total of 47,28,898 online pledges have been taken by persons during Amrit Brikhya Andolan, to plant trees and protect them and made a Guinness World Record.