Assam CM lays foundation for centralised community kitchen in Dibrugarh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for a Centralised Community Kitchen of the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Dihing Khamti in Dibrugarh.

The project, worth ₹25.45 crore, aims to provide nutritious midday meals to over one lakh students under the PM POSHAN and Samagra Shiksha schemes.

According to an official statement, the facility will include a staff training centre, administrative office, and other infrastructure and is expected to be completed by September next year.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister assured that the remuneration of cooks and helpers involved in the midday meal scheme will be increased soon and clarified that none of the existing personnel would lose their jobs due to the centralisation.

Highlighting the state’s efforts to expand the reach of such kitchens, Sarma mentioned previous initiatives in Jalukbari, Dispur, and Jorhat, and added that similar projects are underway in Nalbari, Majuli, and Tezpur.

He also announced that the foundation for another kitchen in Lakhimpur would be laid on June 16.

The Dibrugarh kitchen is expected to cater to students in Tingkhang, Khowang, Naharkatia, Chabua, Lohowal, and Duliajan. Sarma praised the Akshaya Patra Foundation and the Hare Krishna Movement for their service to humanity and education, especially in tribal regions and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also spoke about broader development plans for Dibrugarh, reiterating the government’s vision of transforming the town into the state’s second capital.

He cited the ₹206 crore City Hospital project and the ₹290 crore Khanikar Sports Complex, set to surpass Guwahati’s Sarusajai Sports Complex in scale.

He also noted the Centre’s commitment of ₹600 crore for the Trans-Arunachal Highway and said that the revamp of Namrup Fertilizer Plant would begin later this year.

On welfare schemes, Sarma said the digitisation for Orunodoi 3.0 had been completed to ensure genuine beneficiaries are included.

He added that the list of beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan would be published soon and that disbursals under the scheme would begin from August.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam has entered a new era of peace, progress, and prosperity,” Sarma said, adding that every welfare initiative is driven by a vision of inclusive development.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Transport Minister Jogen Mohan, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, and several other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.