Governor launches Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 in Baksa, distributes land allotment certificates

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday launched Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 and ceremonially distributed land allotment certificates to beneficiaries at a function held at the Integrated Textile Park in Kharujhar, Baksa district.

According to an official statement, the mission aims to provide land rights to small tea growers, rubber cultivators, and landless families of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Addressing the gathering, Governor Acharya said that the peace prevailing in the BTR has been instrumental in driving development in the region.

He credited the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for ushering in a new era of peace, stability, and harmonious coexistence in Bodoland.

“Land in India is more than just an asset—it signifies identity, dignity, and livelihood. For decades, complex land laws have hindered access to land rights, especially for marginalised communities. It is encouraging to witness the BTR government’s proactive steps to simplify land governance, digitise records, and make the process transparent and citizen-friendly,” he said.

The Governor said the launch of Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 marks a significant milestone in ensuring land security, social empowerment, and economic uplift of the people of BTR.

He also highlighted the achievements of the first phase of the mission, under which over 1.88 lakh applications were received through a digital portal and more than 1.61 lakh applications were successfully resolved.

The second phase, he said, would further streamline land services and improve delivery to eligible families.

He lauded the BTR government’s commitment to extending land rights to all landless families, irrespective of caste or community.

Citing official figures, Governor Acharya informed that leveraging the amended Sixth Schedule provisions and the Land Regulation Act of 1886, land rights have been granted to over 26,775 families, and more than 3.23 lakh beneficiaries have availed land-related services.

Under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, the region has issued 32,798 individual titles and 1,161 community land titles.

He also said that land surveys in 36 previously unsurveyed, non-cadastral villages have been completed, providing long-overdue land security to thousands of residents.

The Governor noted that the initiative would significantly benefit nearly 8,000 small tea growers cultivating over 2,239 hectares of land, giving a boost to the region’s tea economy.

He further commended the government’s steps toward modernising land administration through the adoption of digital tools such as GIS labs, a central modern record room, digital record tracking systems, and integration with online platforms.

“These measures have strengthened institutional efficiency, reduced land-related disputes, and built greater public trust. With initiatives like Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0, BTR is becoming a model of land governance among Sixth Schedule regions,” said Acharya, adding that the mission aligns with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047—to create a peaceful, smart, and green India.

The event was also attended by handloom and textile minister U G Brahma, BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro, BTC legislative assembly speaker Katiram Boro, deputy CEM Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, executive members Ranjit Basumatary and Dharma Narayan Das, BTC principal secretary Akash Deep, and Baksa deputy commissioner Gautam Das, among others.

Earlier in the day, the Governor also planted a sapling under the Green Bodoland Mission.