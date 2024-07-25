Assam CM meets FM Sitaraman

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and commended her for delivering an exceptional budget for Viksit Bharat.

‘This budget has an unprecedented focus on jobs, yuva shakti, nari shakti and small businesses,’ the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma said that he also had fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues and ‘Hon’ble Finance Minister has reassured that all support as announced in the Union Budget, will be extended to Assam to help build a flood resilient economy’.

Assam also has a lot to benefit from various budget announcements pertaining to MSMEs, skilling and digital economy with all such proposals from the state to be duly expedited, he said.

‘I conveyed my gratitude for the excellent scheme for special assistance to states for Capex, and also offered our suggestion to make this scheme even more robust,’ Sarma said.

The Union minister has also assured her that all issues pertaining to royalty from hydro-carbon industries in the state will be settled at the earliest, he said.

‘I also offered suggestions to improve the capacity building of Assam’s chemical and hydrocarbon industries. The Hon’ble Finance Minister was gracious to consider them positively,’ the chief minister added.