INDIA Bloc stages walkout in LS

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI, July 24: INDIA Bloc MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha protesting the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members tried to raise the issue of budgetary allocations.

As Opposition members raised slogans, Speaker Om Birla cautioned them against disrupting the Question Hour. He said members from both the sides should follow parliamentary traditions.

He questioned the opposition for disrupting House proceedings in a “planned manner”.

Both Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged the issue of MPs facing difficulty in entering Parliament House due to Opposition protests on the steps of the building.

Birla said several members have written to him over the difficulty faced by them.

As they were disallowed to raise their issue, Opposition members staged a walkout.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and commended her for delivering an exceptional budget for Viksit Bharat.

”This budget has an unprecedented focus on jobs, yuva shakti, nari shakti and small businesses,” the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma said that he also had fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues and ”Hon’ble Finance Minister has reassured that all support as announced in the Union Budget, will be extended to Assam to help build a flood resilient economy”.

Assam also has a lot to benefit from various budget announcements pertaining to MSMEs, skilling and digital economy with all such proposals from the state to be duly expedited, he said.

“I conveyed my gratitude for the excellent scheme for special assistance to states for Capex, and also offered our suggestion to make this scheme even more robust,” Sarma said.

The Union minister has also assured her that all issues pertaining to royalty from hydro-carbon industries in the state will be settled at the earliest, he said. (PTI)