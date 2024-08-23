Assam CM pledges justice for Dhing minor; one arrested so far

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: In the wake of the tragic rape of a minor girl in Dhing, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged that all individuals involved in this heinous act will face justice without exception, Sarma announced on Friday.

During a press briefing, Sarma informed that of the three individuals involved in the rape of the minor girl, one has already been apprehended by the police, while the remaining two are yet to be arrested as the investigation continues.

“The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience. We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I’ve directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters”, the Chief Minister stated on the micro-blogging site X.

We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the Dhing town has witnessed tumultuous scenes as thousands of women gathered to demand justice for the victim.

Women from diverse communities and organizations united to express their anger and call for decisive measures against the accused.

Additionally, the demonstrators insisted on the immediate arrest and execution of the offenders, whom they labeled as “monstrous beings.”

Furthermore, with placards in hand and chants such as “We demand justice” and “End violence against women,” the protesting women showed their support for the victim while also condemning the government and police for their inaction, even after a full day had passed since the incident.