Assam CM proposes caste census for Muslims, following Hindu model

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put forth a proposal for a caste census within the Muslim community, drawing parallels with the existing caste census conducted among Hindus.

Speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak, Sarma underscored the need for a Muslim caste census to empower the community. He criticized the opposition for focusing solely on Hindu caste discussions, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive census for Muslims.

Sarma, referring to Muslims as “elder brothers,” stressed the significance of their strength. He denounced division, asserting unity between Hindus and Muslims as essential.

“Hindus are our brothers, but Muslims are elder brothers. It is crucial for them to be strong. Hindus have now awakened, pledging not to be divided”, Sarma said.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Sarma noted the failure of the Congress leader’s strategy in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He questioned the timing of OBC census discussions, suggesting their political nature during elections.

Sarma commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for justice for Pasmanda Muslims and highlighted the urgency of a Muslim caste census.

The Assam Chief Minister also mentioned that upcoming legislative action against polygamy scheduled for passage on February 4, 2024.