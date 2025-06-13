Assam CM Raises Alarm Over Encroachment on Historic Satras

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed serious apprehensions regarding the intensifying threat to the state’s ancient Satras — the centuries-old monastic order founded by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev to spread the Neo-Vaishnavite creed.

In a Facebook posting on Friday, the Chief Minister pointed out that Satras are not only religious establishments but also important cultural and social institutions. They are crucial to Assamese heritage conservation through age-old practices such as Borgeet (devotional songs), Sattriya dance, Chali, Jhumura, and Dashavatar performances. Satras also preserve ancient manuscripts and historical documents, and therefore they are treasure houses of Assam’s collective memory.

“Satras are not monasteries alone, they are the core of our heritage,” Sarma stated, highlighting their importance in defining the cultural identity of the state.

But he cautioned that these sacred places are on the brink of a serious crisis with land encroachment running wild. In a recent report presented by a commission established to examine Satra land problems, it has been found that more than 15,288 bighas of Satra land have been illegally occupied in Assam. Barpeta district is the worst hit, with 7,137 bighas being under encroachment. Other districts affected by the encroachment are Bajali, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Majuli, and Dhubri.

“These are the facts, and these are painful facts,” the Chief Minister said, showing concern over the extent of the encroachment.

Reminding his government’s commitment, Sarma asserted, “We are completely committed to preserving our culture and identity. We will continue efforts to restore every Satra. But for that, your cooperation is necessary.”

