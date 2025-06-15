Nabam Rebia pays surprise visit to Kampor-Tapiaso PMGSY Road

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 14: Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Sangdupota circle in Papum Pare district to inspect the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road connecting Tapiaso with Jote.

During the inspection, MP Rebia expressed his displeasure over the pace and quality of the work being carried out. He interacted with local residents along the stretch, discussing various issues faced by the community, particularly during the monsoon season, including extreme heat and heavy rainfall. He assured the locals of his continued support for their wellbeing.

Speaking to this daily, Rebia stated, “I have visited most parts of the PMGSY road from Kampo (NIT) to Tapiaso. The progress of the work is not up to my satisfaction based on what I observed.”

Highlighting a major concern, he said, “The absence of a proper bridge over the Rikso River is a serious issue. Locals are currently using a temporary bridge for two-wheelers. If a permanent bridge is not constructed, the last village in the area, Lao, will remain cut off.”

He further urged the Rural Works Department (RWD) to ensure thorough verification of the work and its quality before releasing any payments.