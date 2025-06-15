31.3 C
Arunachal’s Hillang Yajik creates history at 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 14: Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh has created history by winning one Gold and one Silver medal for India at the 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025, held in Thimphu, Bhutan, from June 11 to 15. Her outstanding performance marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the first female physique sports athlete from Arunachal Pradesh to win a Gold medal at the international level.

The announcement of her remarkable achievement was made by Nabam Tuna, President of the Arunachal Bodybuilding Association (ABA), who lauded Yajik’s dedication, strength, and perseverance.

“Hillang Yajik’s achievement is not only a matter of personal triumph but also a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and India as a whole. Her participation and success in this international championship have brought great honor to our state and the nation,” said President Nabam Tuna in a press statement.

The 15th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2025 was hosted by the Bhutan Bodybuilding Association and witnessed participation from several South Asian nations. The prestigious event was officially sanctioned by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) and the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (ABPF), ensuring high standards of competition and international recognition.

Yajik’s dual victory at this highly competitive event not only highlights her individual excellence but also sets a precedent for aspiring athletes from the Northeast region, especially women, to pursue careers in physique sports.

The Arunachal Bodybuilding Association expressed its deepest appreciation for Yajik’s commitment and extended best wishes for her future endeavors in the international bodybuilding arena.

