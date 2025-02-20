Assam CM Reviews Preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toured the Veterinary Playground in Khanapara to check on arrangements.

Surrounded by top government officials, he toured the venue, which is to be used to host several events at the two-day summit.

The highly-awaited summit is to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the valedictory session on February 26.

The summit is likely to see investors, policymakers, and industry leaders converge to explore the economic and infrastructural possibilities of Assam.

On his visit, CM Sarma scrutinized the ongoing construction activity at the venue, which comprises seminar halls, pavilion halls, exhibition areas, dining areas, and other infrastructure required for the smooth organization of the summit.

CM Sarma also shared a video of visit to the review the preparations on his X handle and captioned, “With #AdvantageAssam2 round the corner, I reviewed ground preparations in Khanapara a while back.”

The government has been taking elaborate preparations to hold a well-organized and successful event.

Prior to the site visit, the Chief Minister presided over a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan during which he discussed the final arrangements for the summit and the Jhumoir Binondini programme, which will include Assam’s traditional dance and will be graced by the Prime Minister.

The meeting touched upon vital issues like setting up the venue, accommodation, food, seating, and fixing the timings of important sessions.

Stressing the importance of the summit, CM Sarma underscored Assam’s investment opportunities and cultural diversity. He was optimistic that Advantage Assam 2.0 would spur economic growth and bring investments from all over the country and the world.

He also pointed out that the Jhumoir Binondini festival would be a global platform to highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage, further making the state attractive to investors and tourists.