27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 20, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Reviews Preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Surrounded by top government officials, he toured the venue, which is to be used to host several events at the two-day summit.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 20: Ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toured the Veterinary Playground in Khanapara to check on arrangements.

- Advertisement -

Surrounded by top government officials, he toured the venue, which is to be used to host several events at the two-day summit.

Related Posts:

The highly-awaited summit is to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the valedictory session on February 26.

The summit is likely to see investors, policymakers, and industry leaders converge to explore the economic and infrastructural possibilities of Assam.

On his visit, CM Sarma scrutinized the ongoing construction activity at the venue, which comprises seminar halls, pavilion halls, exhibition areas, dining areas, and other infrastructure required for the smooth organization of the summit.

- Advertisement -

CM Sarma also shared a video of visit to the review the preparations on his X handle and captioned, “With #AdvantageAssam2 round the corner, I reviewed ground preparations in Khanapara a while back.”

The government has been taking elaborate preparations to hold a well-organized and successful event.

Prior to the site visit, the Chief Minister presided over a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan during which he discussed the final arrangements for the summit and the Jhumoir Binondini programme, which will include Assam’s traditional dance and will be graced by the Prime Minister.

The meeting touched upon vital issues like setting up the venue, accommodation, food, seating, and fixing the timings of important sessions.

- Advertisement -

Stressing the importance of the summit, CM Sarma underscored Assam’s investment opportunities and cultural diversity. He was optimistic that Advantage Assam 2.0 would spur economic growth and bring investments from all over the country and the world.

He also pointed out that the Jhumoir Binondini festival would be a global platform to highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage, further making the state attractive to investors and tourists.

10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Set for a Grand Cultural Spectacle with Jhumoir Binandini Programme

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India