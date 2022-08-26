Assam CM thanks young artist for creating portrait using electronic wastes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Rahul Pareek, a self-taught artist who gifted him a portrait which the artist created using electronic wastes.

Young Rahul Pareek, a commerce graduate of the state created a portrait of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma using mobile phone wastes. His creation touched the chief minister who apart from thanking the artist asked him to take his creative art to a larger canvas. As Rahul informed the chief minister that he is making a portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhumi Hazarika using the same electronic wastes, Dr. Sarma asked him to display it in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra during the maestro’s birthday in September. The chief minister said that the artist’s creation is a lesson for the young generation to use environmentally hazardous items for productive purposes.

- Advertisement -

It may be noted that young Rahul Pareek created portraits of cricketer Virat Kohili, film actor Akshay Kumar and many others. Chief minister Sarma, requesting him to take his creative art to a new level wished him all success in his future endeavours.