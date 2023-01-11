15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
type here...

Assam CM’s mother meets with minor accident

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MORIGAON, Jan 10 (PTI): A vehicle carrying the mother of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with a minor accident on National Highway 37 in Morigaon district on Tuesday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the accident.

- Advertisement -

After the incident, local police reached the scene and took stock of the situation.

“Sarma’s mother Mrinalini Devi and brother Diganta Biswa Sarma were travelling from Guwahati to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district to attend a programme when their vehicle was hit on the rear by a speeding SUV in Silsang area,” Morigaon district transport officer Bapan Kalita told PTI.

The district police officers arranged another vehicle for their return to Guwahati, Kalita added.

The SUV driver fled with the vehicle following the accident and a search has been launched to trace the car and the driver.

- Advertisement -

Mrinalini Devi is the vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother is a publisher and owner of a bookshop in Guwahati.

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

X Factor Is Dropped And Mediocrity Is Retained: Venkatesh Prasad On...

The Hills Times - 0