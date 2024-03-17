Assam CM’s movie date, watches ‘Article 370’ at Guwahati INOX theatre

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 17: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, attended a screening of the widely-discussed Bollywood film ‘Article 370’ at Guwahati’s INOX Theatre on Sunday.

The film, which was accompanied by various leaders and activists, explores the events leading to the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Aditya Dhar, it depicts the secretive decision-making process in the Prime Minister’s Office that resulted in the transformation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into Union Territories.

The film was released worldwide on 23 February 2024. Critics have lauded the performance of actress Yami Gautam and the storyline, but have criticised the film for its alleged distortion of facts and promotion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda, stating that it tells a factual story in a textbook-like manner.