Assam: CM’s vigilance team raid MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s tea garden office in Karimganj

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on September 27 raided the tea garden office of the Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA from Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

According to reports,the raid was conducted by a 10-member team from the CM’s SVC who searched the office last evening in response to claims that the legislator improperly acquired the tea garden property.

Meanwhile, two close aides of the Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha are being summoned by the CM’s SVC for an interrogation.

An investigation into the case is underway.

