Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Urges Jharkhand to Reject CM Himanta’s ‘Divisive Rhetoric’

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has urged the people of Jharkhand to reject what he termed as the “divisive rhetoric” of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Borah criticized CM Sarma’s recent remarks made during his visit to Jharkhand, accusing him of attempting to create communal discord for political gains.

Borah accused CM Sarma of deliberately trying to polarize communities by making inflammatory statements that could harm the social fabric of Jharkhand. “We must not allow divisive rhetoric to take root in our society,” Borah stated. “I urge the people of Jharkhand to see through these tactics and stand united against any attempts to create division among communities.”

During his visit to Jharkhand, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly made comments that were interpreted as critical of certain communities, which has since drawn sharp criticism from the opposition in Assam. Borah argued that such statements were not only damaging to communal harmony but also unbecoming of a leader in a diverse and pluralistic society.

The Assam Congress leader also questioned the motives behind Sarma’s remarks, suggesting that they were aimed at gaining political mileage in upcoming elections. He appealed to the people to remain vigilant and not be swayed by provocative statements from political leaders.

Borah’s comments come amid heightened political tensions in Assam and Jharkhand, where both states are preparing for critical elections. The Congress party has accused the ruling party in Assam of using divisive strategies to consolidate its support base, a charge that has been strongly denied by CM Sarma and his allies.

The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with leaders across the spectrum weighing in on the impact of such rhetoric on communal peace and harmony.