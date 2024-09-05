30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

Assam Congress Leader Bhupen Borah Urges Jharkhand to Reject CM Himanta’s ‘Divisive Rhetoric’

Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah calls on Jharkhand to reject CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks, labeling them as divisive and detrimental to communal harmony.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah has urged the people of Jharkhand to reject what he termed as the “divisive rhetoric” of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking at a press conference in Guwahati, Borah criticized CM Sarma’s recent remarks made during his visit to Jharkhand, accusing him of attempting to create communal discord for political gains.

- Advertisement -

Borah accused CM Sarma of deliberately trying to polarize communities by making inflammatory statements that could harm the social fabric of Jharkhand. “We must not allow divisive rhetoric to take root in our society,” Borah stated. “I urge the people of Jharkhand to see through these tactics and stand united against any attempts to create division among communities.”

During his visit to Jharkhand, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly made comments that were interpreted as critical of certain communities, which has since drawn sharp criticism from the opposition in Assam. Borah argued that such statements were not only damaging to communal harmony but also unbecoming of a leader in a diverse and pluralistic society.

The Assam Congress leader also questioned the motives behind Sarma’s remarks, suggesting that they were aimed at gaining political mileage in upcoming elections. He appealed to the people to remain vigilant and not be swayed by provocative statements from political leaders.

Borah’s comments come amid heightened political tensions in Assam and Jharkhand, where both states are preparing for critical elections. The Congress party has accused the ruling party in Assam of using divisive strategies to consolidate its support base, a charge that has been strongly denied by CM Sarma and his allies.

- Advertisement -

The incident has sparked a heated political debate, with leaders across the spectrum weighing in on the impact of such rhetoric on communal peace and harmony.

10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Accuses Assam Border Police of Bias

The Hills Times -
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women