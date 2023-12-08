18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: Death of newborn creates sensation in Golaghat, while panic grips Doom Dooma after embryo recovered

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Golaghat, Dec 8: A newborn’s death in Golaghat, Assam, and the discovery of a human embryo in Doomdooma sent shockwaves through the local communities on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The newborn, whose parents allege died due to medical negligence during treatment, passed away in Golaghat’s number 2 Jamuguri. The incident escalated tensions in the area, requiring police intervention.

An investigation has been initiated, but details remain under wraps. In a separate incident in Doomdooma, Tinsukia district, locals found a human embryo under the Bissakopi railway bridge.

The embryo, appearing to be six to seven months old, was discovered in Bissakopi Gaon village within the Doomdooma subdivision. Police were alerted and launched an investigation into the unsettling incident.

Preliminary suspicions hint at an unsupervised and illegal abortion, likely to preserve anonymity, with the embryo subsequently discarded under the bridge. Further details are anticipated to surface post-investigation.

7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amid push for caste census, all 8 Brahmin candidates of Congress...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin