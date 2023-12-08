Assam: Death of newborn creates sensation in Golaghat, while panic grips Doom Dooma after embryo recovered

HT Digital,

Golaghat, Dec 8: A newborn’s death in Golaghat, Assam, and the discovery of a human embryo in Doomdooma sent shockwaves through the local communities on Friday.

The newborn, whose parents allege died due to medical negligence during treatment, passed away in Golaghat’s number 2 Jamuguri. The incident escalated tensions in the area, requiring police intervention.

An investigation has been initiated, but details remain under wraps. In a separate incident in Doomdooma, Tinsukia district, locals found a human embryo under the Bissakopi railway bridge.

The embryo, appearing to be six to seven months old, was discovered in Bissakopi Gaon village within the Doomdooma subdivision. Police were alerted and launched an investigation into the unsettling incident.

Preliminary suspicions hint at an unsupervised and illegal abortion, likely to preserve anonymity, with the embryo subsequently discarded under the bridge. Further details are anticipated to surface post-investigation.