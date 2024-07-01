27 C
Assam Demolishes Illegal Homes of Three Convicted Rapists

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

July 1, Monday: In a firm stance against sexual offenders, the Assam government has demolished illegal homes belonging to three convicted rapists. The demolition, conducted in accordance with legal procedures, aims to deter such crimes and uphold stringent measures to ensure justice and safety for all citizens.

The convicted individuals, whose identities were not disclosed, had been found guilty of heinous crimes against women. Their properties, constructed illegally, were razed to the ground under the supervision of local authorities. This action underscores the state’s commitment to combatting sexual violence and enforcing the rule of law.

Assam Chief Minister, in a statement, emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards sexual offenses and affirmed that such decisive actions would continue to be taken to protect the rights and dignity of women in the state.

Local residents and activists have welcomed the move, expressing hope that it will serve as a deterrent against future crimes and ensure a safer environment for all. The demolition of these illegal structures marks a significant step towards justice and accountability in Assam’s fight against sexual violence.

