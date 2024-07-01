Darrang District Honored as Best Performing District for Drug Prevention Efforts

The commendation was awarded based on the district’s exceptional efforts in executing a comprehensive action plan aimed at preventing drug abuse and substance misuse among children. The initiative also targeted the eradication of illicit trafficking, which poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the community. The joint action plan involved coordinated efforts from various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and community organizations.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Darrang District Administration, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. In his message, Dr. Sarma praised the district’s exemplary performance and called upon other districts to emulate Darrang’s success. He emphasized the importance of a united front in the battle against drug abuse, urging all districts to strengthen their efforts and implement effective strategies to curb this menace.

Darrang’s recognition is a testament to the impactful initiatives undertaken by the district administration. These initiatives included awareness campaigns in schools and communities, rehabilitation programs for affected individuals, and stringent enforcement measures against drug traffickers. By fostering collaboration among various sectors, Darrang was able to create a holistic approach to address the complex issue of drug abuse.

A key factor in Darrang’s success was the active involvement of the community. The district administration engaged with local leaders, parents, and youth to create a supportive environment for prevention and recovery. Educational programs and workshops were organized to inform children about the dangers of drug use, while parents were provided with resources to help them identify and address signs of substance abuse in their children.

Darrang’s achievement sets a benchmark for other districts in Assam and beyond. The district’s holistic approach and effective implementation of the joint action plan serve as a model for tackling drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The recognition also highlights the importance of sustained efforts and community engagement in creating lasting change.

As Darrang celebrates this significant recognition, the district administration remains committed to its mission of creating a drug-free society. The administration plans to continue its efforts, focusing on long-term strategies that ensure the safety and well-being of the community. With the support and encouragement of the state government, Darrang aims to further enhance its programs and extend its impact.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s call to action resonates strongly with all districts in Assam. His message underscores the collective responsibility in the fight against drug abuse. By following Darrang’s example and implementing comprehensive action plans, districts across the state can contribute to a healthier, safer future for the youth.

The recognition of Darrang District as the ‘Best Performing District on Implementation of Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drugs and Substance Abuse among Children and Illicit Trafficking’ is a proud moment for the district and a significant step forward in the fight against drug abuse. With continued efforts and community collaboration, Darrang and other districts can make substantial progress in eradicating this menace and ensuring a brighter future for the next generation.