18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 2, 2024
type here...

Assam education minister clarifies on college merger, says ‘No plans as such for now’

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 1: Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, clarified in a press conference that there are no plans to merge colleges with low enrollment. The conference addressed concerns over the decreasing Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in Assam’s higher education institutions.

- Advertisement -

Pegu announced that all government and non-government higher education institutions must upload updated student enrollment data to the All India Survey on Higher Education portal. He revealed that the GER in 2020-2021 was 17 percent, which fell to 16 percent in 2021-2022, labeling the state’s higher education as ‘backward’.

Pegu attributed this decline to several colleges and universities failing to submit relevant information, leading to the suspension of several teachers’ salaries. He confirmed that all institutions have now submitted the data and the teachers’ salaries have been released.

Pegu also dismissed rumors of college closures and proposed a cluster system where neighboring colleges are grouped together, allowing students to access additional courses within the same cluster.

He stated that the education department plans to increase the number of hostels at these institutions. On platform ‘X’, Pegu wrote, ‘We’re boosting enrollments through college clustering, faculty sharing, transitioning to co-ed, expanding hostels, and student counseling in HS Schools.’

7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks
6 Top Career Options After GATE
6 Top Career Options After GATE
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

We’re Thrilled To Have Shreyas Iyer In Team For Ranji Semifinal,...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Lesser Known South Indian Snacks 6 Top Career Options After GATE 10 Animals That Live Longer Than Humans Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit 9 Exotic Pets You Can’t Legally Own In India