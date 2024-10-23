APCC Protests Land Allotment to Adani, Defends Tribal Rights in Umrangso

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 23: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has raised serious concerns regarding the state government’s decision to allot 9000 bighas of tribal land in Umrangso, located in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, to the Adani Group. In response, a delegation of the Indian National Congress (INC), led by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah, recently met with the Governor of Assam to submit a formal memorandum against the land allocation. This move has sparked controversy, with the Congress party urging the state’s highest authorities to intervene and protect the rights of indigenous tribal communities in the region.

The APCC delegation expressed strong disapproval of the state government’s action, emphasizing that the land in question is traditionally owned and inhabited by indigenous tribal communities. Bhupen Kumar Borah, representing the APCC, made it clear that this decision threatens the very foundation of tribal land rights, which are protected under various laws and regulations. The Congress party sees this move as an infringement on the rights of the tribal people, who rely on the land for their livelihood and cultural practices.

According to a press release issued by the APCC, Borah highlighted the concerns of the tribal communities who have been living in Umrangso for generations. The land allocation to a corporate entity like the Adani Group, without consultation or consent from the tribal communities, could result in displacement and disrupt their way of life. Borah and his delegation have called on the Governor to intervene in the matter and prevent the state government from proceeding with the land transfer, urging that the land be returned to its rightful owners – the indigenous people.

During their meeting with the Governor, the APCC delegation submitted a detailed memorandum outlining the potential consequences of the land allotment. They argued that such a move could lead to the exploitation of natural resources in the area, including forests and minerals, which would have a detrimental effect on the environment and the local communities. The Congress party stressed that the state government must prioritize the welfare of its citizens over corporate interests, particularly when it comes to land that is integral to the survival of tribal populations.

The Congress delegation also pointed out that the decision to allocate such a large tract of tribal land to a private company like the Adani Group raises questions about transparency and fairness. They have called for an immediate review of the state government’s decision and demanded that all stakeholders, especially the tribal communities, be involved in any future discussions regarding land use in the region. The APCC urged the Governor to ensure that no land transfer takes place without the explicit approval of the indigenous people who have historically lived on and relied on the land.

In addition to meeting with the Governor, the APCC has been mobilizing public support for its cause. Several protests have been staged across Assam, with the party working to raise awareness about the issue and gather support from tribal communities and other concerned citizens. Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that the Congress party is committed to fighting for the rights of the indigenous people of Umrangso and will continue to challenge any attempt by the government to hand over tribal land to private corporations.

The controversy surrounding the land allotment to the Adani Group has also drawn criticism from other political parties and civil society groups in Assam. Many have joined the Congress in condemning the state government’s decision, arguing that it sets a dangerous precedent for the future of tribal land rights in the state. The potential displacement of indigenous communities, combined with the environmental impact of corporate activities, has made this issue a significant point of contention.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the Governor of Assam, who is expected to review the memorandum submitted by the APCC and take action. The Congress party, along with the tribal communities of Umrangso, is hopeful that the Governor will uphold the rights of the indigenous people and prevent the transfer of tribal land to the Adani Group. For now, the APCC’s protests continue, and the party remains steadfast in its opposition to the land allotment, calling it an unjust and harmful move by the state government.

The land allocation in Umrangso is part of a broader discussion on land rights and corporate interests in Assam. With growing resistance from tribal communities and political parties, the state government is likely to face increasing pressure to reconsider its decision. The outcome of this issue will have significant implications for the future of land use policies in Assam and the rights of its indigenous populations.