Assam Flood Crisis Deepens as Rainfall Continues, Over Four Lakh Affected

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 2: The flood situation in Assam remained critical on June 2, with water levels steadily rising across many parts of the state.

According to officials, the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has forecasted moderate rainfall in most regions of Assam. Additionally, certain areas are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated locations may face extremely heavy showers, further worsening the situation.

It was reported in its recent report published on Sunday evening that two more individuals died because of the floods in the Cachar and Sribhumi districts. The death toll from this year’s floods and related landslides now stands at ten. Around four lakh individuals have been impacted in 15 districts, with Cachar being the most affected—more than one lakh inhabitants are affected there alone. Sribhumi and Nagaon come next, with 85,000 and 62,000 persons impacted respectively.

To cope with the crisis, the government is running 155 relief camps and distribution points in 12 districts, which are home to more than 10,000 homeless individuals. Authorities distributed substantial quantities of essential items in the past 24 hours, including more than 1,090 quintals of rice, 284 quintals of dal, 952 quintals of salt, and 4,726 litres of mustard oil.

The effects on agriculture and infrastructure have been dire. Up to 764 villages have been inundated, and over 3,500 hectares of cropland have been damaged. Floodwaters have also destroyed embankments, roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure in several districts.

Rivers throughout the state are running above danger mark. The Brahmaputra is crossing safe limits at Dibrugarh and Nimatighat, and its tributaries—the Dhansiri at Numaligarh and the Kopili at Kampur—are also overflowing. The Barak River is running above danger mark at Badarpur Ghat, and its tributaries, Kushiyara at Sribhumi and Katakhal in Matizuri, are also overflowing.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a warning statement on Sunday night, warning that the situation may turn worse for people in low-lying and riverbank settlements because of ongoing heavy rainfall in Assam and surrounding states. As a response to the crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a conversation with Sarma and assured him of complete support. Rescue and relief operations are being conducted by various agencies. Significantly, 14 stranded persons were rescued by an Indian Air Force helicopter from the border of Assam-Arunachal Pradesh.

Basic services like road, railway, and ferry transport have also been drastically affected by the current flood situation.