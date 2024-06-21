33 C
Assam Flood Situation Deteriorates: 36 Deaths Reported, Over 4 Lakh People Affected in Numerous Districts

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 21: The flood situation in Assam remains critical, affecting over four lakh individuals across multiple districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Several major rivers, including the Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara, have surpassed the danger mark as of Thursday evening.

 

Officials report that floodwaters have inundated more than 400,000 people in 19 districts: Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

The death toll from this year’s floods, landslides, and storms has risen to 36.

The flooding, attributed to continuous rainfall in recent days, shows no signs of abating soon. Light to moderate rain is forecasted across various parts of Assam, with isolated areas likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy downpours in the coming days.

Karimganj has borne the brunt of the floods, affecting more than 250,000 individuals. Darrang and Tamulpur have also experienced significant impacts, albeit to a lesser extent.

Over one hundred relief centers have been set up, providing shelter to more than 14,000 affected individuals.

Authorities have noted extensive damage to embankments, roads, and bridges in the affected districts due to floodwaters.

