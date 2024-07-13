Assam Floods Affect Nearly 14 Lakh People, Situation Remains Unchanged

HT Digital

July 13, Saturday: The floods situation in Assam continues to be dire, with nearly 14 lakh people affected across 23 districts. Despite ongoing relief efforts, the state grapples with rising water levels and widespread displacement.

Numerous villages remain submerged, and vital infrastructure has been severely damaged. Authorities are working tirelessly to provide aid and support to the affected communities. Rescue operations are underway, and efforts to deliver essential supplies to isolated areas continue. The state government is coordinating with various agencies to manage the crisis and ensure the safety of the residents.

Relief camps have been set up across the affected districts to shelter displaced residents, providing food, water, and medical assistance. However, the scale of the disaster has overwhelmed resources, and authorities are calling for additional support from central agencies and non-governmental organizations.

The Brahmaputra River and its tributaries continue to flow above the danger mark, exacerbating the situation. Environmental experts warn that without significant intervention, the frequency and severity of such flooding events may increase in the coming years.