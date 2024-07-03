Assam Floods Claim 38 Lives as Three More Drown in the Last 24 Hours

The situation has worsened, affecting over 11.34 lakh people across 28 districts, including Kamrup, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur. The floodwaters have submerged 42,476.18 hectares of crop area and impacted 2,208 villages. The Brahmaputra River, along with several others, continues to flow above the danger level, exacerbating the crisis.

In response, the administration has established 489 relief camps and distribution centers, sheltering nearly 2.87 lakh people. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from the local administration, Army, Paramilitary forces, and SDRF rescuing approximately 2,900 individuals from various flood-affected areas on Tuesday.

Efforts to provide essential supplies to the affected population include the distribution of rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, and cattle feed. The ASDMA reports that 832,099 animals have also been affected by the deluge. Additionally, the floods have caused significant infrastructure damage, including 74 roads, six bridges, and 14 embankments.

The state administration continues to monitor the situation closely and urges residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.