31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

Assam Floods Claim 38 Lives as Three More Drown in the Last 24 Hours

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 3, Wednesday: The devastating floods in Assam have resulted in a total of 38 fatalities, with three more individuals drowning in the last 24 hours. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people drowned in Tinsukia district and one in Dhemaji district on July 2, 2024.

- Advertisement -

The situation has worsened, affecting over 11.34 lakh people across 28 districts, including Kamrup, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur. The floodwaters have submerged 42,476.18 hectares of crop area and impacted 2,208 villages. The Brahmaputra River, along with several others, continues to flow above the danger level, exacerbating the crisis.

In response, the administration has established 489 relief camps and distribution centers, sheltering nearly 2.87 lakh people. Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from the local administration, Army, Paramilitary forces, and SDRF rescuing approximately 2,900 individuals from various flood-affected areas on Tuesday.

Efforts to provide essential supplies to the affected population include the distribution of rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, and cattle feed. The ASDMA reports that 832,099 animals have also been affected by the deluge. Additionally, the floods have caused significant infrastructure damage, including 74 roads, six bridges, and 14 embankments.

The state administration continues to monitor the situation closely and urges residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dr. Subhamay Saha of IIT Guwahati Awarded Jyotiprasad Medhi Award

The Hills Times -