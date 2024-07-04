Assam Forest Dept seized hog deer meat, two arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 4: The Asaam Forest Department team on Wednesday effectively confiscated hog deer meat at Harmoti, Bagori, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on its official X handle stated, “A significant win for wildlife protection. The Forest Department has successfully seized hog deer meat at Harmoti, Bagori, Kaziranga NP&TR. Our vigilant efforts continue to safeguard the precious biodiversity of Kaziranga.”

Forest officials initiated a mission following intelligence reports and successfully stopped a bus in the Harmoti region within the Western Range of the park near Bagori.

“At around 7:52pm on Wednesday, the vehicle was intercepted and approximately 7.15 kilograms of hog deer meat was recovered from it,” Sonali Ghosh, director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ajay Modi (26) and Sunil Tanti (28). They were transferred to the Jakhalabandha Police Station in Nagaon for further processing.

“Both of them are residents of Jogodomba village in Nagaon. A case has been registered against them. Further investigation is on,” the police added.

Arun Vignesh, the divisional forest officer at Kaziranga, reported that as of Wednesday, a minimum of 11 animals, primarily hog deer, have perished in the national park.

Additionally, approximately 80% of the park has been impacted by the floods while 178 out of 233 camps in the park were submerged by flood waters, leading to the relocation of many camps to higher ground.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday paid a visit to Kaziranga and pledged to provide sufficient assistance to safeguard the animals in the national park.