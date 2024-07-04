32 C
 Hog deers recued amid Assam flood

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 4: As many as 11 animals have drowned due to flooding in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, the state Police, Forest Department as well as Park authorities on Wednesday successfully rescued several hog deers.

As per reports, the Park authorities have stated that 10 hog deers have died due to natural causes, including drowning and exhaustion, while 40 hog deers were saved from July 1 to 3.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on micro-blogging platform X informed, “Our dedicated staff in Karbi Anglong rescued a hog deer yesterday. Thanks to their swift action, this beautiful creature is now safe and sound.”

Meanwhile, the Assam Forest Department team in Karbi Anlong successfully rescued a hog deer trapped in Water Hyacinth. The animal was brought to Bagori in a distressed state at 3 AM.

After receiving treatment from the vet, it was determined that the deer would be released into the Bagori infirmary, which was established for flood situations. The vet assured them that the deer would recover.

In yet another heartwarming rescue operation, the Assam Police in Nagaon rescued a precious Hog Deer calf found stranded near Bagori.

The Assam Police on X mentioned, “rescued a precious Hog Deer calf found stranded near Bagori. The little one has been safely handed over to the West Range Office Bagori for rehabilitation.”

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma carried out inspections of flood-affected regions in the state, such as Kaziranga National Park, in order to evaluate the state of flood readiness.

