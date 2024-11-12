23 C
Assam’s mahouts complete specialized training in Thailand for elephant conservation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: In a crucial step towards advanced wildlife conservation, mahouts from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have completed specialized training in Thailand, a news bulletin said on Tuesday.

The program focused on positive reinforcement techniques for managing captive elephants, equipping the mahouts with innovative, humane skills to improve elephant care.

Meanwhile, Assam Environment and Forest Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, expressed his contentment on the micro-blogging site X, saying, “I am delighted to learn that Mahouts from @kaziranga_ attended an international training at Thailand on Positive reinforcement techniques for captive elephant management. Under the visionary leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, our Government is committed towards adapting the latest techniques in scientific means of wildlife conservation in the state.”

Kaziranga National Park’s official handle also responded with appreciation, stating, “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble CM @himantabiswa Sir and Hon’ble Min @cmpatowary Sir for your unwavering support and encouragement. Thanks to your swift approvals, our dedicated Mahouts successfully embarked on an international journey for specialized training.”

