32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Assam Forest Dept staff honored with NTCA Awards for anti-poaching efforts

Sarma on micro-blogging site X conveyed his delight as six members of the Assam Forest Department received the award by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 30: The NTCA Awards have acknowleded the valor of frontline staff from national parks for successfully combating poaching activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Sarma on micro-blogging site X conveyed his delight as six members of the Assam Forest Department received the award by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

The Chief Minister complimented the personnel for receiving the award, titled ‘Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Activities’ stating, “My compliments to the fortitude displayed by constables- Shri Gagan Kakati , Shri Debajit Doley, Shri Sunil Hazarika ; boatman -Shri Mintu Das- and Foresters – Shri Nayanjyoti Pathak & Shri Bashiram Brahma.”

Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) congratulated it’s staff for the remarkable recognition of their unwavering dedication.

“We are thrilled to announce that our dedicated staff at KNP has been honored in the “Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Activities” category on #GlobalTigerDay by Hon’ble MoEFCC Minister, Shri Bhupender Yadav. Congratulations to our incredible team #Kaziranga”, KNP posted on X.

10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cachar Police seize Yaba Tablets worth Rs 12 crore, one apprehended

The Hills Times -
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India