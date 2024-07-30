Assam Forest Dept staff honored with NTCA Awards for anti-poaching efforts

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 30: The NTCA Awards have acknowleded the valor of frontline staff from national parks for successfully combating poaching activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

Sarma on micro-blogging site X conveyed his delight as six members of the Assam Forest Department received the award by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

The Chief Minister complimented the personnel for receiving the award, titled ‘Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Activities’ stating, “My compliments to the fortitude displayed by constables- Shri Gagan Kakati , Shri Debajit Doley, Shri Sunil Hazarika ; boatman -Shri Mintu Das- and Foresters – Shri Nayanjyoti Pathak & Shri Bashiram Brahma.”

Meanwhile, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) congratulated it’s staff for the remarkable recognition of their unwavering dedication.

“We are thrilled to announce that our dedicated staff at KNP has been honored in the “Wildlife Protection and Anti-Poaching Activities” category on #GlobalTigerDay by Hon’ble MoEFCC Minister, Shri Bhupender Yadav. Congratulations to our incredible team #Kaziranga”, KNP posted on X.

