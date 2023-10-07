Assam: Goalpara district agriculture office organizes Krishi Mela under ‘Sankalp Saptah’

HT Digital,

Goalpara, Oct 7: A Krishi Mela took place under ‘Sankalp Saptah’ at the Lakhipur Block Office in Assam’s Goalpara, in line with the Aspirational Block Program, on Friday.

The District Agriculture Office, in partnership with ITC Sunehra Kal, organized the event. The Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) is a national initiative aimed at improving block-level governance to enhance citizen’s quality of life.

The scheme is operational in 500 aspirational blocks within 329 districts nationwide, including the Lakhipur block in Goalpara district.

The event was inaugurated by Samsul Hoque, SDAO. Other attendees included Budheswar Das, DAO, Bagaram Boro, SDAO, Debasish Saikia, ADO Chunari and Jaleshwar, Jabanika Hazarika, ADO Lakhipur, Sakshi Sinha, ADO Bardamal, Debashis Nath, SDAO, Afzalur Rahman, District Coordinator of ITC Sunehra Kal, Sofique Doza Barud, District Coordinator of PMFBY, Sukanya Medhi, ME, Prerna Das, BVO, MonDeep, District Coordinator of PHE dept and other officials and members of the District Agriculture Office Goalpara.