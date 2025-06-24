Tripura Sees 13% Drop in Road Accidents, Government Credits Improved Surveillance

HT Digital

AGARTALA, JUNE 24: Tripura has witnessed a significant 13% decline in road accident cases over the past year, according to Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The announcement was made on Monday following a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Council. The Minister attributed the positive trend to enhanced surveillance and the consistent efforts of Tripura Police and its traffic wing.

Addressing the media following the meeting, attended by officials from the health, transport, and police departments, Chowdhury appreciated the cooperative effort involved in the feat. “The traffic and police units have done good work. The reduction of accident cases is a positive trend, and we are committed to reducing the figure further,” he stated.

One of the main discussions during the meeting was the rollout of a central government-sponsored scheme for offering cashless treatment to victims of road accidents. The scheme, which is proposed, will enable victims to get medical attention for up to ₹1.5 lakh in selected hospitals without any financial concerns at the time of emergencies.

Still, Chowdhury noted that a few operational details of the scheme need to be clarified. These include empanelment procedures for hospitals and the determination of beneficiary eligibility criteria. “The scheme will be launched once these are sorted out through consultations with central authorities,” he said.

The government of the state is working closely with central authorities to complete the structure of the scheme. Upon finalizing the details, Chief Minister Manik Saha will officially inaugurate the program. “This may be a significant step in providing timely and cost-effective treatment to accident victims in Tripura,” the Transport Minister observed.