BTC govt nod to Community Welfare Department

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 22: The Government of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has announced the creation of a Community Welfare Department dedicated to the upliftment of the 26 recognized communities within the council area on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

This key resolution was adopted during an Executive Council meeting of the BTC, being held at the BTC Secretariat on Tuesday in Kokrajhar.

The EC meeting was chaired by Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, and attended by executive members (EMs) of the BTR.

The meeting discussed at length on various developmental and welfare initiatives being initiated by the government of BTR towards upliftment and development of the region.

This meeting reviewed the implementation of various flagship programmes and developmental initiatives, while emphasising the need to enhance service delivery to the people.

- Advertisement -

Under the newly created community welfare department, the BTC government will allocate Rs 5 lakh annually to each community for various developmental activities and welfare programs across the region.

The proposal will be formally introduced and passed during the upcoming BTC Budget Session of the BTC Legislative Assembly.

In addition, the BTC government has also resolved to address and settle various long-standing land issues affecting multiple communities across the BTR. This decision aims to bring clarity, justice, and stability in matters related to land ownership and usage Region. This proposal will also be presented and passed in the upcoming Council Assembly session.

Addressing the reporters at a press conference held at the BTC Secretariat, BTR executive member, Ranjit Basumatary stated that the BTC government has decided to create new department which is named as Community Welfare Department to render services towards the communities in the region. He said that the BTC government has been committed to work for all round development and welfare of the communities who are residing in the Bodoland region. He said that several flagship programmes initiated by the BTC government have been implemented across the region, and received a good response from the citizens since it’s inception. He mentioned that the Mission Bwiswmuthi has so far received a good response, and accordingly several land related issues are resolved through the mission in the Bodoland region.

- Advertisement -

Pramod Boro,the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region told that the EC meeting of the BTC discussed at length and reviewed progress of various flagship initiatives and discussed measures to enhance project implementation and improve delivery of citizen-centric services in BTR.

“ I’m delighted to chair a meeting of the Executive Council of BTC in Kokrajhar this morning. Reviewed progress of various flagship initiatives and discussed measures to enhance project implementation and improve delivery of citizen-centric services in BTR”, CEM Boro said.