Re-Instated Teachers of 1999 Gets Service Regularisation Letters in Schools of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)

KOKRAJHAR: “It is a justice giving appointment of teachers in the schools of Bodoland Territorial Region(BTR) districts and all remaining re-instated teachers of 1999 would be appointed on phase manner in days to come”, said BTR CEM Pramod Boro.

A total 302 teachers who have been rendering their services relentlessly over two decades since 1999, were given service regularisation ( appointment) letters following the regularisation of the jobs under the bold leadership of Hon’ble BTR CEM Shrijut Pramod Boro at a programme held at Commerce College auditorium hall, here in Kokrajhar today.

Notably, in a way of positive initiative from the Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Education department, in it’s 18-month’s- old reign, the 1999 re-instated teachers formally gets the appointment letters in recognition of their hard dedication and rendering services towards the welfare and uplift of the educational environment across the region.

Amongst the appointed teachers, 245 are LP school and 57 numbers of teachers were appointed for ME schools.

The appointed teachers are coming from the then undivided Nalbari district, now in Baksa district, are appointed as regular teachers in Lower Primary (LP) & Middle English ( ME) Schools that paving the way new ray of hope among the teachers.

Today,the BTR government, initiated and prepared necessary strategies for regularisation of 1999 teachers and formally distributed the service regularisation letters among the teachers.The BTR government is committed to work for all round development of the citizens and accordingly given due respect and justice to the 1999 re-instated teachers who have rendered their selflessly services towards the educational uplift.

In his speech,Boro has extended congratulations and best wishes to all appointed teachers in the LP and ME Schools.

He said that the re-instated teachers of 1999 have been given appointment letters who have rendered selflessly services from their nearly long two decades, amongst them some teacher’s service balance is left near about 4-5 years only for retirement which is very very unfortunate.

He said that the BTR districts would have been delighted if the teachers were appointed few 10-12 years ago during the previous government in our region.He said that the BTR is working dedicatedly towards the uplift and welfare of the society and subsequently today formally distributed the appointment letters among the teachers who were re-instated teachers in LP & ME Schools in the year of 1999.

He has opined that the BTR region must get healthy and quality educatiional environment while leading a integrated social uplift.He said that the school as well teachers must be uplifted and dedicated for paving the better development of the human life.

He said that the present educational situation must be highlighted about the quality and healthy educational environment for bridging the human life leading to a healthy development.

He said that the teaching profession is not a job ,but an art to render services among the society in the school.

” We are committed to re-instate teacher’s services. So we have done today. My request to the reinstated teachers to do their duties sincerely so that students can learn properly in schools life”,Boro said.

He has urged the teaching fraternities to be dedicated and punctual while discharging their duty and responsibilities.

Boro has said that the BTR government has been emphasizing for better governance in Bodoland Territorial Region districts for paving the way massive welfare and development of the citizens since it’s inception.

” No any anomalies would be spared while appointing teachers or other government employees in all departments of the Bodoland Territorial Region districts. The BTR districts must be build up with proper way and positive right direction to meet better development”,Boro said.

Dhiren Talukdar, a ME school teacher who is about to be retired after four year, expresses his gratitude and thanks to the BTR CEM Pramod Boro and BTR government for appointment of teachers who were re-instated in 1999.

” I am very much happy today after receiving appointment letters from the BTR government”, Talukdar said.

Roniswari Daimary, a LP School from No.1 Swibari village under Tamulpur constituency,said that today’s moment is proud and happy in our life.

” I today felt very proud having received the appointment letter against my rendering services as a school teacher in my life.I would be extending my gratitude and thanks to the BTR CEM Pramod Boro and BTR government for initiating bold step for distributing the appointment letters”, said Jatin Deka,a teacher who is about to be retired within three years.

Among others, BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro,BTR executive members Rakesh Brahma, Reoreoa Narzihary,Arup Kumar Dey, Ghanashyam Das,Dharma Narayan Das,MLAs Lawrence Islary,Jolen Daimary, BTC education director Jagadish Prasad Brahma were prominent attendees in the event.