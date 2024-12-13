Winter session of Bodoland Territorial Council begins

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, DEC 12: A two-day ‘Winter Session’ of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), 2024 began on Thursday at the BTC Legislative Assembly Hall in Kokrajhar.

The session was chaired by Katiram Boro, the speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly.

The session began with a question hour where the opposition leader raised concerns over infrastructure development in the BTC, particularly during the financial year 2024-25 as well as implementation of the BTR Peace Accord 2020, ex-gratia payments for Bodoland Martyrs’ families, and concerns related to land revenue, health, education, and forest management.

The welfare of Bodoland department, Government of Assam, had earmarked Rs 250 crore for infrastructure, but the opposition questioned the proper implementation of these funds and the BTR Peace Accord 2020 clauses as per memorandum of settlement (MoS) signed.

The opposition also raised issues regarding the implementation of development schemes, forest, land, and revenue matters, sought clarification from the ruling government on their efforts in these areas which are meant for the welfare and uplift of the citizens.

In response, the council introduced two significant bills on the first day of the session.

The Bodoland Territorial Council Flood Plain Zoning Bill 2024, pertaining to the Water Resources Department, and the BTC Land & Revenue Regulation Bill 2024, which were both presented by the concerned department’s executive members in the house.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the supplementary demands (Normal Budget) for the financial year 2024-25 under Rule 141 of the Assembly to have a ushering of sustainable development aspects in the council.

The session is expected to address key developmental and policy matters aimed at strengthening governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on the second day of the session.

The CEM further stated that the two bills have been introduced in the house, and hopeful that the bills would be passed on Friday after being debated in the session.

CEM Boro said that the government of BTR is rendering relentless services towards the welfare and development of the peoples across the region, and marked the better governance in the council. He has stressed that the government is committed on the focus strongly on fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring the peace and progress of Bodoland region.

“It is a delighted moment to attend the first day of the two-day Winter Session of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly at Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar. Our focus remains strong on fulfilling the aspirations of the people and ensuring the Peace and progress of BTR”, CEM Boro added.

However, the session also witnessed criticism from the opposition. Opposition leader, Derhasat Basumatary criticised the ruling government for its failure to provide satisfactory answers regarding the issues raised. He alleged that since the formation of the government, there has been little progress in the respect of implementing adequate development schemes and welfare programs for the public of the region.

Meanwhile, the former chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council, and MCLA from Debargaon constituency, Hagrama Mohilary is seen absent in the session. Mohilary is remaining absentee for several consecutive sessions of the BTC Legislative Assembly since formation of BTC Govt under the leadership of Pramod Boro, the CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council since December 15 (2020).